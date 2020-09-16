Potential update on Keith Lee's immediate WWE future

Former NXT Champion Keith Lee made his main roster debut after SummerSlam 2020 as he joined the roster of Monday Night RAW. He was immediately inserted into the feud between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. While Keith Lee secured a massive clean victory over Randy Orton at WWE Payback, he has been losing matches via disqualification or other ways since then.

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Keith Lee took on McIntyre in a singles match which again ended in DQ after RETRIBUTION interfered. This has led to many fans wondering what WWE intends to do with the Limitless One on the main roster.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE currently does not have any plans in place for Keith Lee on RAW, but they do want to push him.

“I didn’t a sense at all that [Keith is] going heel, but they’re just running by the seat of their pants when it comes to Keith Lee. You can tell. There’s no plan in place at all other than he’s still on the list of people they are pushing as opposed to the other guys who are no longer on the list.”

Keith Lee in WWE

Keith Lee has been one of the standout Superstars from NXT in the last year or so. Getting a great showing at Survivor Series 2019 and then at the 2020 Royal Rumble, Keith Lee became a top player on NXT. At Great American Bash, he defeated Adam Cole to become the first man to hold both the North American and NXT Championship at the same time.

Lee then went on to relinquish his North American title to give other Superstars a chance to shine. Last month, at NXT TakeOver XXX, Keith Lee lost his NXT Championship to Karrion Kross. At SummerSlam, it was announced that he would be moving to RAW. It is to be seen what is next for him on the Red brand.