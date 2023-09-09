Potential update on when Logan Paul is expected to return to WWE - Reports

Logan Paul has been making sporadic appearances for WWE ever since he first appeared on Friday Night SmackDown in 2021. According to a new report, The Maverick is expected to return to the company after his scheduled fight with Dillon Danis in October.

The Maverick is a global name who recently made his in-ring debut for WWE when he teamed up with The Miz to defeat Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. Logan Paul turned heel in his second year with the company and had a match at the Biggest Party of The Summer.

However, Paul hasn't been seen on weekly programming since July ahead of The Biggest Party of The Summer. According to a new report from Ringside News, The Maverick is expected to return to WWE after his fight with Dillon Danis in October 2023. Check it out:

"Logan Paul is pretty busy with his @dillondanis situation, and his fight in Manchester on October 14th. He will be back in WWE. We have confirmed that WWE has @LoganPaul booked to return after his Danis fight is over." (H/T RSN)

The report states that he is booked to return after his fight as he is currently busy with his upcoming fight. It is highly likely that fans will get to witness Paul inside the squared circle either at Fastlane or Crown Jewel.

Logan Paul is undefeated at WWE SummerSlam

In 2022, Logan Paul made his in-ring debut for the company and impressed fans across the globe. The Maverick also made an appearance at WrestleMania 37 only to get a Stunner from Kevin Owens after his match against Sami Zayn.

Last year, The Maverick faced his former friend The Miz at the Biggest Party of The Summer. In the end, Paul won the bout after he hit a Skull Crushing Finale on The Miz.

Later, he went up against two of the biggest faces in the company as he faced Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022 and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, he lost to both former Shield members.

Earlier this year, he became undefeated at SummerSlam when he faced and defeated Ricochet in a singles match. It will be interesting to see when The Maverick will return to the company.

