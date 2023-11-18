Potential update on Ronda Rousey's future after WWE exit - Reports

According to a recent report from PWInsider, Ronda Rousey was present backstage at the recent AEW Collision & Rampage taping. The report also suggested that there was talk within WWE regarding her potential debut in Ring of Honor.

Following the SummerSlam 2023 Premium Live Event, Rousey departed from WWE and has competed on the independent circuit. Her final match in the Stamford-based company was against Shayna Baszler, to whom she lost in an MMA Rules Match.

The report from PWInsider also suggested that Rousey was seen backstage with her gear, implying that she could compete in AEW.

Check out the report from PWInsider:

At the recent Wrestling Revolver Unreal event, Rousey teamed up with Marina Shafir for a tag team match against Ring of Honor & AEW stars Athena and Billie Starkz, respectively.

The match ended with Athena hitting Rousey with the Ring of Honor Women's World Championship, leading to a disqualification.

Shayna Baszler briefly opened up about her history with Ronda Rousey

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey have been friends for years and have shared the stage in UFC as well as WWE.

Speaking in an interview with Cageside Seats, Baszler mentioned that Rousey was a pioneer for women's mixed martial arts.

She said:

“When Ronda was first on the scene in the UFC, she was brand new. They started the division because of her,” Baszler said. “I’d already been fighting for a good 10-12 years, and there had been some discussion about Ronda facing those of us that were in the top five, top 10 at the time, and it never really happened in MMA.”

She further opened up about her conversation with Jessamyn Duke in regards to her match against Ronda Rousey. Baszler added:

“I remember Jessamyn [Duke] texting me and she was like, ‘This was like watching a retired [Muhammad] Ali versus a Mike Tyson. This is a fight that people that were fans of the sport always wanted to see, and you gave that to people.’”

It remains to be seen if AEW signs Rousey to a contract now that she is officially done with WWE.

