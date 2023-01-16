Potential Update on Vince McMahon's return to WWE TV - Reports

According to recent reports, Vince McMahon has started discussing more than just WWE's potential sale as rumors of his return to either RAW or SmackDown have begun to circulate.

The 77-year-old has not been seen on WWE TV since last June, where he attempted to appear strong during an adversarial time for him as numerous allegations surrounding him paying multiple large sums of money to silence his affairs came out. However, after retiring this past July, he is now back on the company's board as he looks to lead the sale of WWE.

During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that if Vince is determined to be back on TV as well as return to his role as head of creative, he will do so.

"There’s certainly rumors running around that he will, I’ve asked people and they wouldn’t be surprised. But it’s not like there’s a date. There’s that feeling that Vince is gonna want to go out on TV and he’ll get the big reaction when he does. But he is in the office, he is talking about things other than the sale, and I think there’ll probably be more and more Vince fingerprints as time goes on. As far as creative goes, it just depends on if Vince wants it, who knows he’ll work to get it." [00:03:05 - 00:03:46]

Currently, the role of head of WWE creative is held by Vince McMahon's son-in-law Triple H, who has earned many plaudits from those both in and out of the business for his work.

WWE Hall of Famer on Vince McMahon selling the company

While the chairman seems determined to cash in on WWE, former World Heavyweight Champion Booker T does not see McMahon going through with the sale just yet.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he does not believe WWE will be sold to an external buyer within the next year.

"WWE right now has been as strong as it's been in quite sometime over these last couple of months. I must say that. Right now, the stocks are up. Right now, it's a whole lot of talk going on out there. Ask me personally, do I think the company is gonna sell anytime soon? I'm gonna say no. All right, that's just me. That's just me as far as the company selling anytime soon. That's within this next 365 days. I don't see that happening, ok. I just don't," he said. [13:07 - 13:41] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Following Vince McMahon's return, his daughter Stephanie announced that she will be resigning from her position as CEO, a role she took on after her father's 'retirement' this past July.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon potentially selling WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes above, please credit Wrestling Observer Radio and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes