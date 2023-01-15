Vince McMahon won't sell the company soon, says WWE Superstar

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T recently commented on the possibility of Vince McMahon selling the company.

After retiring from the Stamford-based company last year, Vince McMahon recently returned to WWE as Executive Chairman. Rumors have since suggested that he has come back to sell the company. A few days ago, reports stated that the Saudi Public Investment Fund had purchased WWE. However, sources inside the company later denied these speculations.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T disclosed that he believes the company will not get sold within the next 365 days.

"WWE right now has been as strong as it's been in quite sometime over these last couple of months. I must say that. Right now, the stocks are up. Right now, it's a whole lot of talk going on out there. Ask me personally, do I think the company is gonna sell anytime soon? I'm gonna say no. All right, that's just me. That's just me as far as the company selling anytime soon. That's within this next 365 days. I don't see that happening, ok. I just don't," he said. [13:07 - 13:41]

The Hall of Famer explained that a sale of that magnitude would be complicated and not as easy as selling a car.

"It ain't like going to buy a car. It's not like buying a house or anything like that. I would imagine. I would think. I've never been in this position before or anything like that, but I don't see it happening within this next 365 days. I could be wrong, but we'll be talking about it a year from now. Let's just say that. If they don't," Booker added. [13:56 - 14:18]

Could The Rock buy WWE?

Over the past few months, reports have mentioned several potential buyers of the Stamford-based company, including Disney, Comcast, and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. Some rumors have also suggested The Rock could be the one purchasing the promotion.

The Rock and Vince McMahon have already done business in the past. The Most Electrifying Man in All of Sports Entertainment was a part of a group of investors who bought the XFL from Mr. McMahon in 2020 for $15 million.

During an episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, former World Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree addressed the possibility of The Great One buying WWE.

"Listen, Rocky is loaded but I don't think he's $7.5 billion loaded. But, I'm sure he has a lot of friends with a lot of money," Dupree said. [28:10 - 28:21]

