"There's no way he would ever allow that" - Veteran doesn't think Vince McMahon will sell WWE to fellow billionaire (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks Vince McMahon would never go as far as to sell WWE to the owners of AEW, Shahid and Tony Khan.

Since McMahon returned to pursue a potential sale of the company, several big-ticket names have emerged as possible buyers. From Disney to Amazon to Netflix to Saudi Arabia's PIF, the list of candidates to buy WWE is seemingly endless. However, none expected the names of Shahid and Tony Khan to also crop up.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo and EC3 shared their thoughts about this development. Russo stated that someone like Vince McMahon, who acquired his biggest competition, WCW, back in the day would never let someone else in the business purchase the company.

"I mean, let's face it, Chris. Let's not forget Vince when he brought WCW. It was the cat that ate the canary. He would be the frickin canary now. There's no way he would ever allow that!" said Russo. (2:44 - 2:58)

EC3 also echoed similar sentiments, saying McMahon wouldn't want an "upstart" like Tony Khan to use his father's money to acquire a giant like WWE.

"It would be like bloodletting your entire family. You're not gonna let an upstart just buy you out with his dad's money," added EC3. (3:2 - 3:10)

Dutch Mantell doesn't think Vince McMahon will sell WWE to his competition

Just like Russo and EC3, even Dutch Mantell firmly believes there's little to no chance of an agreement between AEW and WWE materializing.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell explained it was hard for him to imagine Khan and McMahon in the same building and hugging each other.

“Tony Khan and Vince McMahon in the same office! Could you see Tony hugging him? ‘I’m here, give me a picture, let’s take a picture, give me an autograph’ (mocking Tony Khan)…. Vince is not selling to AEW,” said Dutch Mantell.

Though there's little chance Tony and Shahid Khan will acquire the global juggernaut, it has got fans buzzing about the endless narrative possibilities.

