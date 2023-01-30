Potential update on WWE's plans for Cody Rhodes heading into WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes has been deemed the brightest star on the roster since his grand return to WWE last year at WrestleMania 38. The American Nightmare continued to back up his elite status with high-tier in-ring performances in his trilogy of matches against Seth Rollins until he was injured.

Rhodes has cemented his spot at the top of the mountain after claiming his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania following his win at the Men's Royal Rumble match. The Grandson of a Plumber entered the Rumble at the #30 spot and delivered another electric performance as he went head-to-head with Gunther and bested him to win the match.

It's evident that WWE has a lot of trust in Rhodes's ability as a top star and has big plans for him at the Showcase of the Immortals. According to a report from PWinsider, Cody Rhodes will appear on this week's Monday Night RAW and will go on to be booked as a permanent fixture for the red brand moving forward on the Road to Mania.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Wrestling has more than one royal family Wrestling has more than one royal family

It's going to be interesting to see how plans for Cody are going to align with building a feud with Roman Reigns, as both stars will be competing on different brands.

Cody Rhodes acknowledged Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as the best in the world

Cody Rhodes recently acknowledged the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns as the best superstar in the world currently.

Following his exhilarating return after a seven-month-long absence from the WWE due to injury, The American Nightmare went back into action at the Royal Rumble 2023. Rhodes gave it his all in the match, winning the 30-man melee after eliminating Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Cody Rhodes is now looking to fulfill his dream of becoming the WWE Champion and defeating the Head of the Table in the main event of WrestleMania 39. In an interview backstage following his win at the Royal Rumble, Rhodes spoke honestly about his admiration for Roman Reigns and claimed that he's the best wrestler in the world.

"There's no one better in the world than Roman Reigns. If you cover this, there's no one better. I can't say I'm better. I have to beat him to say I'm better," he said. [From 1:00 to 1:08]

We'll have to wait and see how Rhodes will move forward following his huge win and how he plans to take on Roman Reigns once he appears tonight at Monday Night Raw.

Do you think Cody Rhodes is going to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 39? Sound off below.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes