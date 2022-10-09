Potential swerve in the works for the White Rabbit reveal at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 - Reports

According to new reports, WWE might be planning a big swerve at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 when it comes to revealing the identity of the White Rabbit.

For the past few weeks, WWE has dropped several hints and easter eggs about the mysterious and spooky 'White Rabbit'. Last night, a 'White Rabbit' was seen in the crown seated behind the commentators during the premiere episode of SmackDown. The latest QR code showed a video that stated that the 'White Rabbit' will reveal itself at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

But a Fightful Select report now states there could be more vignettes in line for the audience, and that they're unsure whether this means there are plans to extend the suspense or not, which appears to be a major swerve from the original plan.

The most famous vignette so far is the QR Code seen on different weekly shows. The codes have provided teasers, puzzles, and images which led fans to believe that the 'Eater of Worlds' Bray Wyatt might be on his way back to WWE.

For now, Bray Wyatt is the top choice for the character as Husky the Pig was seen in the last video.

What are your guesses about the 'White Rabbit'? Sound off in the comment section.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes