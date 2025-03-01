Potential WWE Elimination Chamber spoiler [Reports]

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 in Toronto is just a few hours away, and the card looks stacked. A former champion may make an appearance on the show if a recent report is anything to go by.

Jade Cargill has not been seen on WWE TV since she was taken out by a mystery attacker in the parking lot on SmackDown in November 2024. This happened during her partner Bianca Belair's Triple Threat match against Chelsea Green and Blair Davenport, which she eventually forfeited.

Naomi filled in for Cargill as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. However, she and Belair lost the gold to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the February 24, 2025, edition of RAW. Interestingly, Morgan and Rodriguez have been accused of being Cargill's attackers, but they have denied any wrongdoing.

PWInsider reported that Jade Cargill was spotted in Buffalo, NY, on Friday, a short drive away from Toronto. Hence, her showing up at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is a possibility.

A Women's Elimination Chamber Match to determine the number one contender for Rhea Ripley's Women's World Title at WrestleMania is set to take place tonight. The bout features Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Roxanne Perez.

Could The Storm return to the sports entertainment juggernaut and expose her real attacker at WWE Elimination Chamber? Only time will tell.

