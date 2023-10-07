With so many storylines crossing paths in WWE, the buildup to this year's Survivor Series is going to be breathtaking. The company's plans for Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley have potentially been revealed.

WWE Fastlane is going to have two huge tag team matches. From SmackDown, John Cena and LA Knight have joined hands to take down Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso after the two took down AJ Styles. From the red brand, Cody Rhodes and Jey will take on Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Tag Team Championships. The Judgment Day and The Bloodline previously helped each other take down a common enemy. It might happen again.

BWE responded to some tweets recently. From the threads, it seems like WWE might have already finalized their main event for Survivor Series. The two heel factions would join hands. To take them down, the respective baby faces would also follow suit. Roman Reigns would also be back for the fight, and Rhea Ripley would play a major role, as she does in almost every match of The Judgment Day.

One of the tweets read:

"I have been saying this for a long time. Team Cena/Cody-Cena, LA, Cody, Jey, AJ. Team Bloodline/JD-Roman, Jimmy, Solo, Finn, Damian. This has the potential to be one the best Survivor Series ever if it happens[fire emoji]."

It will be interesting to witness how the creative team manages to blend so many different storylines into one for Survivor Series. This year's Survivor Series match is going to be star-studded for sure.

