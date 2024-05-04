Powerful WWE name has resigned after 18 years; considered among top names like Triple H and Nick Khan - Reports

One of the most powerful names in WWE has left the company now. According to the report, he resigned on May 1.

Several names have left WWE recently. In addition to the stars who were released, some top-level employees also departed the promotion. Sid Scala was among them. Also recently named was Jennifer Pepperman, a writer and producer backstage, but she chose to leave and then joined AEW as the VP of content. Now, Brad Blum has also resigned from the company. Triple H, Nick Khan, and him were considered to be the three most powerful names in the company.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Chief Operating Officer Brad Blum resigned from the company on May 1. Few details are known other than that it was his own decision and that he was not forced out.

"Chief Operating Officer Brad Blum tendered his resignation on 5/1. We don’t know more details past this was his own decision and nobody forced him out. He, along with Nick Khan and Paul Levesque were considered the three most powerful officers in WWE," the report noted.

Expand Tweet

Blum has been with the company since 2006, having previously worked as the Chief of Staff for more than a decade and in other departments. He has been with WWE's Operations since 2020 and only reported to Nick Khan. He was responsible for a large part of the logistics.

Brad Blum was reportedly named in the lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Blum was identified as Corporate Officer No. 2 in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

The suit stated that McMahon had organized a meeting between her and Blum, after which Blum hired her without asking many questions for a $75,000-a-year job in the company's legal department.

The suit also stated that McMahon had told Grant that Blum had warned him that rumors were circulating about the two of them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback