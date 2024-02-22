WWE News Roundup: Top name has quit the company and officially joined AEW, Roman Reigns to lose the Universal title to Megastar? Gunther on Sheamus

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names like former WWE Champion Sheamus, Intercontinental Champion Gunther, and Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief is set to face Cody Rhodes for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, with The Rock joining The Bloodline, many fans feel that The American Nightmare will fall short of beating Reigns once again. Apart from that, we will also take a look at who Sheamus might face upon return:

1) Jake Roberts reveals why Roman Reigns must lose to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

During the latest episode of the Snake Pit podcast, Hall of Famer Jake Roberts stated why he believes Cody Rhodes, a ten-time champion, must dethrone Roman Reigns at The Showcase of the Immortals:

''You know, it’s time for Roman to step down. It’s been time for him to step down, and it’s just a shame the one-to-one all the good guys get fucked. Yeah, no! It seems to me that Cody’s worked hard, very, very hard. He’s worked through injuries. He’s worked through sickness. He’s worked through it all. And then steel goes out there and performs unbelievably. And for him to get the snafu again. That’s gonna leave a nasty taste in people’s mouth.” said Roberts.

The Tribal Chief is preparing to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the 2024 Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes, on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. This match is a long-awaited rematch, nearly one year in the making, as The American Nightmare was denied a potential victory against The Bloodline leader in Hollywood last year.

2) Gunther is open to facing Sheamus when he returns

Sheamus' recent remarks aimed at The Ring General might have been his way of testing the waters to gauge the WWE Universe's interest in reigniting their classic feud from 2022. However, during the Battleground Podcast, the Austrian affirmed that he is prepared to face the Irishman but would prefer not to.

“I’m definitely ready, but where he is right now, that’s where I like him the most — away. It’s a good place where he is, but we’ll see what happens,” Gunther said.

Sheamus and Gunther had a classic match at Clash at the Castle in 2022 and an equally spectacular triple-threat match at WrestleMania 39, which also involved Drew McIntyre. Unfortunately, the Celtic Warrior has been unable to defeat Gunther and win the IC Championship till now.

3) Jennifer Pepperman has left WWE to join AEW

Jennifer Pepperman had been a writer and producer for WWE SmackDown since 2017 but left WWE this month. She has officially joined AEW as the VP of Content, with Tony Khan announcing her arrival into the company on X:

"Welcome to @AEW to our All Elite Vice President of Content @JenPepperman! We're excited to have her in @AEW! It's been a very exciting first day for her, here tonight live on @TBSNetwork! Thank you all watching #AEWDynamite on TBS right now!" tweeted Khan.

Journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that within WWE, there was a belief that Pepperman joining All Elite Wrestling might be linked to the upcoming debut of Mercedes Mone in the promotion.

