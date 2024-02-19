Roman Reigns losing his Undisputed WWE Universal Title to 10-time champion at WrestleMania 40 must happen, says legend

Roman Reigns may have Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on his side, but WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts thinks it's time for The Head of the Table to step down at WrestleMania 40.

The Tribal Chief is gearing up to put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against the 2024 Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes, on Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

It's a rematch nearly one year in the making after The American Nightmare was robbed of a potential crowning moment against The Bloodline kingpin in Hollywood last year.

Since then, Rhodes has been dead set on finishing his story and has established himself as arguably the biggest babyface on the roster.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts explained why 10-time champion Cody Rhodes must dethrone Roman Reigns at The Showcase of the Immortals:

"I definitely think he’s the future. You know, it’s time for Roman to step down. It’s been time for him to step down, and it’s just a shame the one-to-one all the good guys get fucked. Yeah, no. It seems to me that Cody’s worked hard, very, very hard. He’s worked through injuries. He’s worked through sickness. He’s worked through it all. And then steel goes out there and performs unbelievably. And for him to get the snafu again. That’s gonna leave a nasty taste in people’s mouth.” (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

Will Roman Reigns lose his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes?

Kevin Nash, however, has tipped Roman Reigns to walk out of WrestleMania XL as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Speaking on Kliq This podcast, Nash asserted that WWE might be trying to erase Hulk Hogan from history:

They're going to want for Roman to be, of the modern generation, the longest champion," Nash said. "I think they wanna erase the Hogan era. I just think they do, and I think they wanna start basically clean from that era. If you ever are going to do that, you're about 200 days away from it right now."

Expand Tweet

After joining forces with The Rock, Roman Reigns has become more powerful than ever. Will Cody Rhodes pull off the unthinkable come WrestleMania? Only time will tell.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes 'finish his story' at WrestleMania 40? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.