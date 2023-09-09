Proof of LA Knight's incredible spike in popularity - Reports

LA Knight is among the most popular WWE Superstars on the roster at the moment. For those looking for proof, the latest numbers from Payback revealed his increasing popularity.

Knight has been on the rise since feuding with Bray Wyatt earlier this year. There was some reluctance on WWE's part to push him, but it finally started at SummerSlam with a huge victory in the Slim Jim Battle Royal. He was even endorsed by John Cena, who was the special guest referee in his win over The Miz at Payback.

The former Impact World Champion is also among the top merchandise movers in the company. Fightful Select recently reported that Knight was just behind Cody Rhodes and John Cena for merchandise sales at Payback.

Most of Knight's sales come from online through WWE Shop and Fanatics. But with his strong numbers in live events, the company started selling more of his merchandise in the arena for shows.

LA Knight is also reportedly listed as the top babyface on SmackDown, as per WrestleVotes. This could mean that Knight will continue to get a push heading into Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble.

LA Knight's new contract with WWE

According to PWInsider, LA Knight has signed or is at least close to signing a five-year contract extension with WWE. The company's top officials are seemingly high on Knight and were just reportedly waiting for him to sign a new deal before pushing him to the moon.

In addition to John Cena's endorsement at Payback, Knight also won the Slim Jim Battle Royale at SummerSlam. He even has three victories against three former world champions. He defeated Sheamus on SmackDown's SummerSlam go-home show.

Knight then earned a victory against Finn Balor at the Bray Wyatt tribute show at the end of last month, while his latest win over The Miz at Payback was perhaps the biggest of his WWE career.

The Miz recently threw down the gauntlet on RAW for a rematch. It will be interesting to see if Knight will continue feuding with The Miz or if a new opponent is on the horizon.

