22-year wrestling veteran reportedly listed as R-Truth's new tag team partner in WWE

If recent reports are anything to go by, wrestling veterans R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin are now internally listed as a tag team in WWE.

Truth and Benjamin are two names fans have seldom seen in the promotion's live programming in recent months. However, they have been a staple on WWE Main Event, often competing against undercard and rising talents.

Those watching the show might have noticed that after wrestling a few matches against each other, R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin have started to work as a tandem. On last week's episode of Main Event, they debuted as a tag team in a losing effort against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

Now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has brought an update on the same. Per the report, Benjamin and Truth are listed as a tag team on WWE's internal roster. However, the promotion has not yet decided on a name for the duo.

Wrestling Update SZN @RayonGreenfiel4 R- truth & Shelton Benjamin vs Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen WWE Raw Main Event Match R- truth & Shelton Benjamin vs Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen WWE Raw Main Event Match https://t.co/jZISpkxNXr

Could WWE weave magic with Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth's pairing?

It's no secret that Truth is one of the most gifted comedic talents, who has remained relevant over the years owing to his connection with fans.

As for Benjamin, despite being 47, his in-ring chops are second to none, and he is widely regarded as the most underrated veteran in the business.

Jon Allred @AllredtheGiant



Minnesota crowd chanting "Shelton! Shelton!" for him to say "WHAT'S UP" was awesome... sadly Briggs and Jensen ruined the moment as Shelton was about to say it!



#WWEMainEvent | #WWERaw I approve R'Truth + Shelton Benjamin tag-team just for Shelton's facial reactions to TruthMinnesota crowd chanting "Shelton! Shelton!" for him to say "WHAT'S UP" was awesome... sadly Briggs and Jensen ruined the moment as Shelton was about to say it! I approve R'Truth + Shelton Benjamin tag-team just for Shelton's facial reactions to Truth 😂Minnesota crowd chanting "Shelton! Shelton!" for him to say "WHAT'S UP" was awesome... sadly Briggs and Jensen ruined the moment as Shelton was about to say it!#WWEMainEvent | #WWERaw https://t.co/X17sQd3WA3

As such, it's safe to assume that this new pairing could pay rich dividends. It remains to be seen how Truth and Benjamin are booked and whether they can find a spot on live TV soon.

Despite the RAW roster being incredibly stacked, R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin might carve a unique place for themselves on the Monday night show.

What do you make of R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin's pairing? Do you see the duo receiving a much-deserved push on the promotion's live programming? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes