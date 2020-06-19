Randy Orton believed he stole the show at WrestleMania, was furious with people who didn't like his match

Randy Orton and Edge faced each other at Backlash in the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'. While this match between the two has received positive reviews from fans and critics, with some even calling it a strong Match of the Year candidate, their match at WrestleMania did not get a very positive response.

Randy Orton vs Edge

Randy Orton and Edge had faced each other in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 - which was the first one-on-one match Edge had taken part in since 9 years. The Rated R Superstar had returned from a career-ending injury after 9 years at Royal Rumble this year and gone on to face Randy Orton at 'Mania.

In an interview with CBS, Randy Orton had stated that he believes his work with Edge has been some of his best work in his career. Dave Meltzer of WON also noted that Randy Orton was not happy with all the people who did not like his WrestleMania encounter with Edge.

He was really mad at people who didn’t like his WrestleMania match with Edge, thinking he and Edge stole the show. He blamed it on critics, when in fact, fans were the ones who for the most part didn’t like it.

Randy Orton believed that he had the best match of WestleMania if the cinematic matches were not taken into consideration.

He implied knocking Lesnar vs. McIntyre and Strowman vs. Goldberg in the process of saying he thought his match with Edge was the best bout of Mania weekend. “I think if you take the Boneyard Match out of it and you take what Bray [Wyatt] and John Cena did -- both of those were fantastic -- but if you don't compare us with that, I think we stole the show''

While it is debatable if Randy Orton vs Edge at WrestleMania stole the show, there is no denying that at Backlash, the two men truly stole the show in one of the best WWE matches of all time.

