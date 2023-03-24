Randy Orton and many other top WWE Stars rumored to be returning at WrestleMania 39  - Reports

After stories emerged this week stating that WWE Icon, Randy Orton, will be in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39, it has now been reported that many other top stars who have been away with injuries or other issues may now also feature in some capacity at the Show of Shows.

WrestleMania is WWE's biggest show of the year, with company officials tending to pull out all the creative stops in order to surprise both the fans in attendance and those watching at home.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, many top WWE stars who have been away from the action for quite some time may be set to return at Mania.

"There are a number of wrestlers who have been off television for injury and other reasons who could return for appearances in some form and get easy pops, including Randy Orton, Matt Riddle, A.J. Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Big E. Orton is confirmed as going to be there." (H/T Ringside News)

Randy Orton has not been seen on WWE TV since May of last year after he and his tag partner Matt Riddle lost their RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos.

Former WWE Star on Randy Orton's leadership qualities

Whilst The Viper has always been a polarizing figure during his WWE career, he now stands tall as one of the company's most experienced full-time performers, with many young stars looking to him for advice.

Speaking on Steve Fall - Ten Count Interviews, former WWE Superstar Big Damo (a.k.a Killian Dain) praised the 14-time World Champion for his leadership role in the men's locker room.

"Randy was an incredible locker room leader, and great to be around. You hear all these stories about him, they're just not true. He was wonderful to all of us, and like, watching him wrestle every night on the house shows and stuff like that, was f***ing incredible, because he is outstanding at what he does. I think I learned to appreciate it more, the more I saw him as well." [19:47 onwards] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Check out the full interview below:

From winning multiple world titles to two Royal Rumble matches as well as having main evented WrestleMania, The Apex Predator is truly one of World Wrestling Entertainment's all-time greats.

Where does Randy Orton rank amongst the greats in WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes