[RAW Spoilers] Top name returning to possibly set up big singles WrestleMania 38 match - Reports 

Bobby Lashley could return on the next episode of RAW to set-up a WrestleMania match.

The Show of Shows is just around the corner and the two-night annual extravaganza boasts a bunch of high-profile bouts. It looks like one more match might get added to the already stacked card.

Bobby Lashley lost the WWE title inside Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. The Almighty was injured even before he could come out of his chamber pod and was then taken out of the match.

It was later reported that Lashley had suffered an injury in his Royal Rumble match against Brock Lesnar, which was why WWE planned for him to lose the title in such a fashion.

As per PWInsider's Mike Johnson, Lashley is scheduled to return to WWE TV tomorrow night on RAW.

"Bobby Lashley, who has not been seen since the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, is expected to return to WWE TV this Monday on Raw in Pittsburgh, PWInsider.com has confirmed," wrote Johnson. [H/T PWInsider]

Bobby Lashley is reportedly scheduled to face a RAW Superstar at WrestleMania 38

WrestleVotes recently reported that WWE's rising star Omos will be getting a match at WrestleMania 38. Shortly after, Fightful reported that Omos' opponent at the mega event could be none other than Bobby Lashley.

If these reports have any truth to them, fans might get to see a confrontation between Lashley and Omos tomorrow night to set up their encounter. As per Dave Meltzer of WOR, backstage pitches were made to have Gable Steveson squash Omos in 20 seconds in his debut match at WrestleMania 38. That's certainly not the current plan heading into WrestleMania, though.

Lashley recently shared a somewhat cryptic post on his official Instagram handle, amidst reports of his upcoming return to WWE TV. He certainly wasn't happy with how he lost the WWE title inside Elimination Chamber and would love to become the top act on the roster again.

Are you excited for Lashley's rumored return? What would be your reaction if he faces Omos at WrestleMania?

