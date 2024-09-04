RAW Superstar has left WWE - Reports

A major departure seems to have taken place in WWE. If a recent report is to be believed, Odyssey Jones is no longer part of the company.

The 30-year-old joined the global juggernaut in 2019. After a few years in NXT, Jones was drafted to Monday Night RAW in 2023. However, he did not make any appearances on the brand until last month. The powerhouse showed up on the RAW after SummerSlam to aid Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in their battle against The Final Testament.

While fans were ready to see Jones tear it up on RAW, he was abruptly removed from the WWE roster a few hours before this week's edition of the red show. Since then, numerous reports have indicated that the star has been released from the company.

PWInsider recently provided an update on the situation, noting that Odyssey Jones has now also been removed from the internal roster, further cementing that he is no longer part of the company.

Odyssey Jones was reportedly fired from WWE due to domestic violence allegations

While WWE has yet to confirm the status of Odyssey Jones, multiple sources have reported that he is no longer part of the company. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the promotion took action against the 30-year-old due to allegations of domestic violence.

''Odyssey Jones was removed from WWE TV when domestic violence allegations came to light, Fightful has learned. We've not heard of an arrest or charges being pressed in relation to the situation. We've reached out to the company for comment as well as clarification on his status. Talent had not been informed of the situation,'' Sapp wrote on X [fka Twitter].

The powerhouse had no prior pro wrestling experience before joining the Stamford-based promotion in 2019. He ended up competing in nearly 75 matches for the company, with just two of them coming on main roster TV programming. Despite being drafted to RAW in 2023, Odyssey Jones wrestled mainly on the live circuit or in dark matches before RAW or SmackDown.

