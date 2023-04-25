RAW Superstar could win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship unveiled by Triple H - Reports

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H made a momentous announcement as he revealed the new World Heavyweight Championship.

On May 27, WWE will hold the Night of Champions Premium Live Event from Saudi Arabia. The winner and the new champion will be decided during the event and bestowed with the new title.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter mentioned that a new belt was in the works for a long time and WWE had already shortlisted some names who could be potential winners. He stated that Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins were the frontrunners. The veteran journalist pointed out that Drew hasn't renewed his contract, so it could be Seth who has a good chance of winning the gold.

"When they were going to do a second belt, it was gonna be Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre. Those were the three people considered. And it probably won’t be Drew because he has not signed a new deal, so I doubt that they would put it on him, although he’s under contract until the end of the year. Seth, obviously, if you watched the TV you pretty much figure Seth’s gonna be the guy who wins it. Seth and Austin Theory teased it the most, and Cody didn’t talk about it at all." (H/T Ringside News)

Several WWE superstars showed interest in the World Heavyweight Championship

The World Heavyweight Championship is rich in history, with legends such as Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Triple H, Edge, and many others having a run with the championship.

This week, after Hunter revealed the big gold belt, several superstars stopped to admire the new title between their matches. Finn Balor, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and even United States Champion Austin Theory stopped and took notice of the new belt.

Even Social Media superstar Logan Paul, who was not on the show, took to Twitter to acknowledge the new title.

