Real-life Bloodline member gaining massive interest outside WWE - Reports

The Bloodline has been an integral part of WWE programming for the last few years. In fact, the Anoa'i family's legacy goes beyond the factions led by Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The Samoan family has a rich history in professional wrestling, and a popular promotion is reportedly interested in signing a young member of the family.

Ad

According to a recent report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Major League Wrestling is eyeing a young talent in the Anoa'i/Fatu family. However, SRS noted that the identity of the Samoan in question was still unknown.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu and Lance Anoaʻi are among the most popular real-life Bloodline members to have wrestled for MLW in the past. The two were part of the Samoan SWAT Team, which also featured another member of the family, Juicy Finau.

Real-life Bloodline member issues a warning to former WWE Tag Team Champions

On the March 10 episode of Monday Night RAW, Kofi Kingston mocked real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu. On his way to the squared circle, the former WWE Champion took a fan's finger foam representing Zilla Fatu and dropped it on the floor.

Ad

Reacting to Kofi's actions, the real-life Bloodline member posted a video on YouTube to warn The New Day. Zilla Fatu noted that he once thought Kingston was cool as The Usos vouched for him. However, the 25-year-old stated he would beat Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

"You know what's crazy? I was going to let you make it, Kofi. I was going to be real cool with you because my cousins, The Usos, told me you're cool, but Xavier, he already proved his true colors when he came to Houston. [...] I'm not having it. So, when I see you, I'm going to beat you up. After that, I'm going to beat up Xavier Woods," Fatu said. [From 01:10 to 01:35]

Ad

You can check out Zilla Fatu's comments in the video below:

Zilla Fatu is the son of the late WWE Superstar Umaga. The Samoan is currently wrestling on the independent circuit, with recent appearances for ROW and HOG. It will be interesting to see if he joins the Stamford-based company in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE