Real-life Bloodline member's surgery date revealed after fracturing his back in two places - Reports

An update has come out on a real-life Bloodline member after he fractured his back in an unfortunate accident.

Afa Anoa'i, Roman Reigns' uncle, recently suffered two fractures in his back after a fall. The WWE legend was reportedly set to undergo surgery to fix his back on March 19, but it ended up being postponed.

As per a new update from PWInsider, Afa Anoa'i is now slated to have his surgery on Friday.

Afa Anoa'i made a rare WWE appearance during the early stages of The Bloodline saga

Before Roman Reigns officially formed The Bloodline with The Usos and Paul Heyman, he was engaged in a feud with Jey Uso. The feud took place on WWE SmackDown in late 2020, shortly after Reigns won the Universal Title at Payback 2020.

At WWE Hell In A Cell 2020, Reigns defeated Jey in a Hell in a Cell "I Quit" match for the Universal Championship. After the big victory, Reigns celebrated on the entrance ramp with Afa and Sika. The iconic visual is now considered one of the most important moments in the faction's four-year history. It cemented Reigns as a force to be reckoned with and signaled that he now had the elders' blessings.

Reigns' faction has since done incredibly well on WWE TV and is considered by many fans as one of the most dominant groups in the history of the promotion. The stable has gone through its fair share of ups and downs but is now as strong as it has ever been. The Rock recently made his big WWE return and turned heel for the first time in years. He then acknowledged The Tribal Chief and kicked off a feud with Cody Rhodes, the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its best wishes to Afa Anoa'i ahead of his surgery.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you want to see Afa make a WWE appearance alongside The Bloodline in the near future? Yes! No! 0 votes View Discussion