Unfortunate update on real life Bloodline member following recent fall

A real-life Bloodline member fractured his back after falling. The name in question is Afa Anoa'i. Recent reports provide an unfortunate update regarding the WWE Hall of Famer.

Anoa'i was scheduled to undergo a heart valve replacement surgery. However, the former tag team champion's son, Afa Jr., revealed that the wrestling legend was transferred to a different hospital after he suffered fractures in two places in his back after falling.

According to a recent report from PW Insider, the real-life Bloodline member was scheduled to go under the knife on March 19 to repair the fractures in his back. However, the surgery was postponed, and the doctors are working to decide if they should do the heart valve surgery first and then repair his back later.

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer makes bold claims regarding The Bloodline's Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns is arguably one of the most dominant champions in professional wrestling. The Head of The Table is nearing 1,300 days as the Universal Champion.

During his interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan praised The Bloodline leader. The former World Champion revealed that Roman Reigns learned professional wrestling from his father. The Hulkster noted that Reigns has adapted very well to the new era, further claiming that the latter would fit into any time frame:

"Roman’s dad, Sika, he explained the ABCs of it all to him. Watch his matches and you can tell. You can see it in the way Roman creates emotion, understands how to make the crowd mad, and how he puts people on the edge of their seat calling for that comeback. Roman Reigns learned this all old-school from his dad, but he adapted to the newer era, too. He can do it all. Roman is adaptable to whoever he is wrestling. That’s important. At any moment in time, he can switch gears on you. He’s amazing, and he’d fit in any era," said Hogan.

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns is scheduled to pull double duty at WrestleMania XL. On Night One, The Head of The Table will team up with fellow Bloodline member The Rock to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. On Night 2, he will defend his title against The American Nightmare.

We at Sportskeeda wish Afa Anoa'i a speedy recovery following the unfortunate incident.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE