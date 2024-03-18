Real-life Bloodline member seriously injured after massive fall

The Bloodline is preparing for its major match at WrestleMania XL. However, there may be some bad news for the faction at the moment. A real-life member of The Bloodline family, Afa The Wild Samoan, suffered a serious injury.

Roman Reigns and The Rock boast a rich lineage as they come from one of the greatest wrestling families. At the WrestleMania XL Kick-off press event, the WWE Universe received a history lesson on the superstars' rich heritage.

Meanwhile, Afa Jr. took to Facebook to let the WWE Universe know that his father had suffered an injury from falling. The star shared that The Wild Samoan had fractured his back in two places and requested for fans to keep him in their prayers.

"Update: My father fell and fractured his back in 2 places. He is currently being transferred into a different hospital. Continued prayers are requested as well as privacy during these stressful times. The family will post updates as they come."

The Wild Samoan was last seen on WWE television at Hell in a Cell 2020, where he acknowledged Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief.

What is The Bloodline doing at WrestleMania XL?

The Bloodline has a huge task ahead of them at this year's WrestleMania. The Tribal Chief and The Great One will team up for the first time ever to take on the pair of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One of The Show of Shows. The tag team match has a lot on the line as the outcome of the match will decide the stipulations for the following night's main event.

On Night Two of WrestleMania XL, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will be in action in a singles match that will see the two wrestlers fight it out for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rhodes will be looking to finish his story, while Reigns will be looking to extend his title reign and etch his name into history.

Jimmy Uso, on the other hand, will be going one-on-one with his brother, Jey Uso, for the first time in WWE. The Usos' father, Rikishi, seems to have picked a favorite between the two as the excitement for the brother vs brother match builds on The Road to WrestleMania XL.

It is unclear at this point if Solo Sikoa will have any official duty at The Showcase of the Immortals, but he is sure to make his presence felt in one way or another, especially with The Bloodline's heavy involvement in this year's grandest spectacle.