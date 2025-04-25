Real-life reason why Gunther has been suspended by WWE - Reports 

Gunther has been suspended by WWE following his attack on Pat McAfee on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. Now, the former World Heavyweight Champion is expected to miss several weeks of the show.

Adam Pearce made the announcement earlier today and noted that Gunther would also be fined an undisclosed amount. The suspension was indefinite, which means that he might be out for the foreseeable future.

The reason behind this has been revealed by Cory Hays of PWNexus, who noted that The Ring General had actually asked for some time away from WWE. It is seemingly why the indefinite suspension was announced.

Gunther has been working as World Heavyweight Champion for the past eight months, and now that Jey Uso has taken control of the title, it seems the perfect time for him to take some time off.

The former World Champion welcomed a son at the beginning of last year and has been on the road for much of his life, so it's finally time for him to spend time with his son and his wife, former WWE star Jinny.

Gunther could return following WWE Backlash

Cody Rhodes is another star who might take some time off, considering the push heading into Backlash appears to be for John Cena vs Randy Orton instead.

The Ring General could have similar plans and could make his return in the build towards SummerSlam and Clash in Paris.

Jey Uso will need a challenger heading into Backlash, and it seems that with his former rival away, someone else can step up and be given a shot at a premium live event. It will be interesting to see what his Imperium stablemate Ludwig Kaiser is up to while The Ring General is away.

Kaiser has arguably been underutilized in recent months since concentrating on his singles run, and now could be the time for him to be pushed.

