Real meaning behind 9:23 seemingly revealed following WWE SmackDown 

The WWE Universe has been buzzing this week following a hint that 9:23 could mean a significant moment on this week's episode of SmackDown, with the company teasing another moment for RAW.

Many fans believed that the clue, which came from a QR Code that was shown on RAW, was the date of this week's SmackDown and hinting at a possible surprise. This wasn't the case since there was no return, and at the time, the episode was on a commercial break.

Instead, it appears that fans may have discovered that there was a meaning behind the numbers. The fan who was holding the QR Code in the crowd that led to the rumors about SmackDown seemingly appeared at 9:23.

Lucas Day @Lukelakers At 9:23 tonight on Raw a fan walked thru the crowd carrying a QR sign...... At 9:23 tonight on Raw a fan walked thru the crowd carrying a QR sign...... https://t.co/qHoylltqQc

Fans have now concluded that the teases from the QR Codes are potentially leading to more codes, which means that the latest one will possibly see another clue on RAW.

What is WWE teasing with the QR Codes?

WWE themselves have not pushed these teases and have instead planted QR Codes around backstage segments and in the crowd this week.

The latest one was seen during Hit Row's party on SmackDown, which gave out the coordinates for next week's episode of RAW in Edmonton, Canada.

There was also the fact that winners of the game, who were handed the coordinates, were also handed the code names Coal and Patricide. Coal was for the losers, whilst Patricide was possibly seen as a clue since it's the dictionary definition for when a child kills their father.

Many fans have once again been able to link this and the use of fire in the video with the rabbit to Bray Wyatt's return. However, the man himself took to Twitter to seemingly rule out any kind of return ahead of this week's SmackDown.

Do you think Bray Wyatt will make his WWE return at the end of the 'White Rabbit' teases?

