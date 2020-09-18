Real reason behind Bo Dallas' absence from WWE reportedly revealed

Bo Dallas has not wrestled a match for the WWE since November 2019, and while his B-Team partner Curtis Axel was released from the company in April, Dallas managed to hold onto his WWE job.

Where is Bo Dallas? What's keeping him away from WWE TV?

Sean Ross Sapp provided some insight regarding Bo Dallas' status on the latest edition of Fightful Select's Q&A podcast.

It was revealed that Bo Dallas had decided to take some time off back in November last year. The former NXT Champion has not been released from the WWE.

SRS noted that he hadn't heard anything about Dallas' return. He speculated that WWE could either be keeping it quiet about his comeback or Dallas might just be having a great time during his hiatus.

Here's what Sean Ross Sapp revealed:

"Last November, he decided to take some time off, and he has not been back since. He has not been released. A lot of people don't even realize he just turned 30. He's got a lot of years ahead of him if he still wants to wrestle. Axel was released by WWE. Bo Dallas has been out of action since November. I haven't heard anything about him coming back. So, either it's being kept quiet, or he's just enjoying that time off."

What should we expect from Bo Dallas when he does make a WWE return?

Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda, was most recently released from the WWE. During a recent appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, IRS revealed that he considers Bo Dallas to be a better worker than Bray Wyatt. IRS even added that Bray would also agree that his brother is a better worker.

"Bray has been a world champion a few times, and I'm sure he will do it again. Bo has been a tag team champion and has a lot of ability. Even his brother, Bray, will tell you that is Bo is actually a better worker. I can tell you that Bo has a lot of ability, and WWE needs to figure out a way to capitalize on that and enhance his career.'' (H/T:wrestlinginc)

As highlighted by SRS, Bo Dallas is just 30 years old, and he still has a lot to offer as a WWE performer. Dallas was a promising prospect during his time in NXT, but he couldn't make it big on the main roster. A return after possibly getting repackaged could save his career. A possible alliance with his brother also sounds like a compelling option if booked right.