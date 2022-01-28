Real reason Kevin Owens did not join AEW - Reports

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have signed new contracts with WWE and will reportedly be with the company till at least 2025.

For Kevin Owens, the main reason for choosing WWE over AEW was his family. Even though he had teased going to AEW, he signed a new deal with WWE. His good friend Sami Zayn followed in his footsteps and stuck with the company by re-signing earlier this year.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Owens was offered a great deal, and he chose to re-sign with WWE because he believed it was the right thing for his family. As for Sami Zayn, it was never in doubt that he would re-sign when the time came.

''Regarding Zayn’s signing, the actual time line is that he agreed to terms was when they started pushing him with the Battle Royal win, and working on TV with Lesnar and Reigns, but the actual signing of the contract took place at the start of the year. Both he and Owens are believed to be signed through early 2025. Unlike with Owens, where AEW was at least teased by him and the Young Bucks on social media at one point, he made the call to stay because it was the right thing for his family and got the great offer,'' said Meltzer.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are happy with their roles in WWE

Despite the belief that Owens and Zayn were not happy in WWE, former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn clarified the issue on Pat Laprade, and Kevin Raphael’s podcast les Anti-Pods de la Lutte.

The Liberator said the belief that everyone is unhappy and pressed in the locker room is untrue. He added he is very happy and looking forward to his future with the company.

