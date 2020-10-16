Real reason why Seth Rollins was moved to SmackDown revealed

WWE Draft 2020 is in the history books now as several big names shifted brands, shaking up the landscape of both RAW and SmackDown. Arguably, the biggest name to shift brands during Night One of WWE Draft 2020 was Seth Rollins, who was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown during Round One.

Interestingly, Rey Mysterio, Dominik, and Murphy were also moved to SmackDown. Hence the storyline between all of them is likely to continue on the Blue brand. There was a lot of discussion among the fans on why WWE decided to draft Seth Rollins to SmackDown.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed the reason behind the move. He noted that Seth Rollins was moved to SmackDown as a replacement for AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One moved from RAW to SmackDown earlier this year but again changed his brand at WWE Draft last week.

Styles in particular was expected since he publicly complained about missing his son’s high school football games on Friday nights, just months after complaining about wanting to get off RAW because he blamed Heyman, who was in charge at the time, for Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows being fired. Rollins was his replacement and to keep his angle going, that meant the Mysterio family and Murphy had to go to Smackdown with him.

What is next for Seth Rollins on SmackDown?

As mentioned above, Seth Rollins moving to Friday Nights won't stop his feud with the Mysterio family and his former disciple, Murphy. It might not be long before Murphy finally squares off with Rollins and defeats him to kickstart a huge singles push on SmackDown.

"My ultimate goal is to be at the very tip-top of Friday Night SmackDown, and so I would have to have my eyes on the Champion himself Roman Reigns"- Seth Rollins



After getting drafted to #SmackDown @WWERollins teased a major feud with @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/SVal38gyF0 — ⚔️☠️🅰️MAN☠️⚔️#WEW (@WWEAmanKumarJha) October 10, 2020

Seth Rollins coming over to the Blue brand also means that he is now once again on the same brand as that of his former Shield brother, Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has gone through a massive character change and is the current Universal Champion. While WWE would likely not pit the two against each other right now, provided that both are heels, we might see a mega-clash between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in the future.

Seth Rollins is soon to become a father with fiance and WWE Superstar Becky Lynch and is likely to go on paternity leave soon.