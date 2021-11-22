Real reason why The Rock did not return at Survivor Series revealed - Reports 

The Rock reportedly couldn't attend Survivor Series since he was abroad filming a movie.

Fans inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn seemed convinced that The Rock was scheduled to return at the recently-concluded Survivor Series. Despite countless teases from WWE throughout the event, Rock sadly didn't show up on the 25th anniversary of his debut.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Dwayne Johnson was never slated to appear at Survivor Series as he was out of the country filming a movie. Traveling back and forth was also not an option for The Rock due to the strict quarantine regulations.

"Dwayne is out of the country, and he can't come back. They are like, doing a movie, and he can't go back and forth because of quarantine. There was no way he would be at the show tonight," reported Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer noted that WWE did not advertise The Rock for Survivor Series, and the speculation regarding his comeback was just a figment of the fans' imagination.

While the crowd was eagerly looking forward to The Rock's appearance, Meltzer stated that there were never any plans to get him for the Survivor Series pay-per-view as the company would have otherwise announced his return in advance.

"Well, they never advertised him. It's like; he was never advertised. They never told you. It was something that people built up in their imagination. I wrote about it weeks ago that he would not be there. I mean, he couldn't. Obviously, they did (the crowd expecting Rock's return) because people built it up in their imagination. I mean, if he was advertised and he wasn't there, it was one thing. But he was absolutely not advertised. That's the thing. It's like sometimes people would get these things. There was never a chance he was going to be there. And they didn't announce, 'Oh, he is in Europe, he can't be there,' because they never advertised him in the first place. They showed clips of him. They showed clips of Bret and Shawn on TV, and that doesn't mean Bret was going to be there or Shawn," added Meltzer.

When will The Rock return to WWE?

Reports about The Rock's in-ring status change with each passing week as there is still no timeframe regarding his next on-screen appearance.

There was an earlier belief that The Rock could be back to set up a WrestleMania 38 match against Roman Reigns.

However, all roads now seemingly lead to Brock Lesnar's rematch against the reigning Universal champions, and a big-money match featuring The Rock could be saved for a later date.

