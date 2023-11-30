Real reason why Triple H missed the RAW after Survivor Series - Reports

It was odd to read reports about Triple H skipping an important RAW episode after the Survivor Series: WarGames. It has now been revealed that The Game was apparently away with Nick Khan working on WWE's next big media rights deal.

Survivor Series: WarGames was an excellent night for WWE as the promotion got CM Punk back and shattered multiple social, viewership, and financial records for the PLE. The company also witnessed a ratings bump for the RAW after the event, which included CM Punk's first promo on the red brand in nearly a decade.

Following the show, reports of Triple H missing RAW due to "other businesses" started doing the rounds. PWInsider issued an update and noted that Triple H and Nick Khan were in Los Angeles for many days in a bid to secure the media rights deal for RAW.

As you can see below, Mike Johnson also confirmed WWE had many suitors for Monday Night RAW:

"PWInsider.com has learned from several sources in the entertainment and broadcast realms that WWE's Nick Khan and Levesque have been in Los Angeles over the last several days, working on securing the media rights deal for Monday Night RAW going forward. We are told there are several suitors at this juncture."

Triple H wasn't in the building, but the RAW after Survivor Series had some big moments

In Triple H's absence, Bruce Prichard oversaw Monday Night RAW and used all his experience to deliver a solid show that ended with CM Punk addressing the crowd.

While WWE saved up the Punk segment to close the show, Randy Orton was tasked with opening RAW as he engaged in a war of words with Rhea Ripley.

The Viper also picked up a win over Dominik Mysterio later in the night, capping off his first appearance on weekly WWE TV in over a year.

WWE also booked an action-packed Tag Team Turmoil match that had The Creed Brothers get the biggest win of their careers.

However, the tag team turmoil showdown did not happen as originally planned, and you can check out the backstage notes for it right here.

