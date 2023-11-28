WWE's Tag Team Turmoil match on RAW didn't transpire as originally planned - Reports 

The RAW episode after Survivor Series featured a massive Tag Team Turmoil match, which The Creed Brothers ended up winning. Based on an earlier report from Fightful Select, it seems like WWE changed the match order at the last minute.

The outlet revealed in their RAW pre-show notes that DIY would start the match against Alpha Academy and beat them before the Creed Brothers entered the fray.

The original plan was for the brothers to defeat Indus Sher, Imperium, and finally, the New Day to win the match. As seen on RAW, that's not what transpired.

DIY kicked off the bout as scheduled but ended up defeating Alpha Academy and Indus Sher before losing to The Creed Brothers. Another noticeable change made was the New Day coming out before Imperium, who were the final team to join and take the pinfall loss at the hands of Brutus and Julius Creed.

The Creed Brothers arguably picked up the biggest win of their careers and now have a shot at the undisputed tag team titles currently held by Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day.

What were the other big moments from WWE Monday Night RAW?

Following CM Punk's epic return at Survivor Series 2023, all eyes were on the Second City Saint and his highly-anticipated promo segment on RAW. As expected, WWE saved the angle to close the show as CM Punk declared he was back "home" and wasn't here to make friends but more money.

As fans had to wait nearly three hours to hear Punk speak, the promotion offered various other matches and segments that advanced the storylines of the Red brand.

Shinsuke Nakamura revealed Cody Rhodes as his target, while the returning Randy Orton was involved in an exciting segment with Rhea Ripley, which led to a match being announced between Dominik Mysterio and The Viper.

RAW also featured a title match, and in case you missed the results and highlights, you can catch them right here.