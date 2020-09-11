Roman Reigns' Universal title reign got off to an exciting start as WWE chose to go ahead with Jey Uso as The Big Dog's first title challenger. It was a refreshing sight to see Jey Uso win the four-way match to get a big opportunity to capture a world title in the WWE.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso have known each since they were kids and their well-documented history should help in solidifying Reigns' run as a heel champion. However, why did WWE choose Jey Uso? Did Roman Reigns have a role to play backstage in his cousin getting a world title shot?

Tom Colohue revealed on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with host Korey Gunz that while it wasn't the sole reason, Roman Reigns was an influencing factor towards Jey Uso getting a crack at the Universal Championship.

Tom Colohue had noted earlier that Champions who are not embroiled in major angles are given a chance to pick their opponents. It was the case with Drew McIntyre, who wanted to work with Jinder Mahal but the feud couldn't come to fruition due to an untimely injury to the Modern Day Maharaja.

Roman Reigns was reportedly encouraged to pick an opponent. Tom also speculated that the WWE might have given Reigns the liberty to choose an opponent when they were trying to convince him to return. It could have been an added selling point.

Here's what Tom Colohue had to say on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

"Not solely, but heavily influenced. Like many Champions who aren't in the midst of a major feud, Roman was encouraged to pick an opponent. You look at the reporting in this podcast from earlier in the year that Drew McIntyre wanted to work with Jinder Mahal. It's the same thing. I'm sure the discussion did take place during the period in which WWE was convincing him to return. So it may be an extra selling point for example, 'Oh, Roman, if you return we'll have you work with this person, or this person."

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at Clash of Champions

Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Jey Uso at Clash of Champions, and The Big Dog is universally expected to retain the title. However, it would give Jey Uso some much-needed exposure as a singles Superstar and as explained earlier, would also help add another layer to Reigns' ongoing run as a heel.