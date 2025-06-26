Real reason WWE has removed RAW from usual time slot next week - Reports

WWE RAW is not going to be airing at the usual time slot for the next episode. Next week's show has gone through a change. Now, reports have emerged about the reason for the change.
RAW usually airs at 8 PM EST for fans in the US and around the world on Netflix. However, next week, that will not be happening, as the show will air at 6 PM EST instead, bringing it forward two hours. The show will also feature the fallout from Night of Champions as the company builds toward Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution in two weeks.
While the show's time change was announced, the real reason for the change has not been revealed. Now, Fightful Select has reported the reason. The company will be taping WWE SmackDown after RAW airs. The roster is being given an off for July 4, and as a result, they decided to tape the show earlier.
This makes sense, as it will give them a chance not only to broadcast RAW from 6 PM EST, but also to tape SmackDown afterward and finish at a reasonable time. What happens on the shows remains to be seen, as a lot depends on what unfolds at Night of Champions.
