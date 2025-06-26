  • home icon
Real reason WWE has removed RAW from usual time slot next week - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jun 26, 2025 03:26 GMT
The show time has been changed (Credit: WWE.com)
The show time was changed (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE RAW is not going to be airing at the usual time slot for the next episode. Next week's show has gone through a change. Now, reports have emerged about the reason for the change.

RAW usually airs at 8 PM EST for fans in the US and around the world on Netflix. However, next week, that will not be happening, as the show will air at 6 PM EST instead, bringing it forward two hours. The show will also feature the fallout from Night of Champions as the company builds toward Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution in two weeks.

While the show's time change was announced, the real reason for the change has not been revealed. Now, Fightful Select has reported the reason. The company will be taping WWE SmackDown after RAW airs. The roster is being given an off for July 4, and as a result, they decided to tape the show earlier.

This makes sense, as it will give them a chance not only to broadcast RAW from 6 PM EST, but also to tape SmackDown afterward and finish at a reasonable time. What happens on the shows remains to be seen, as a lot depends on what unfolds at Night of Champions.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Angana Roy
