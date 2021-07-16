Real reason why WWE doesn't want Brock Lesnar to face Bobby Lashley revealed - Reports

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is rumored to face Goldberg at SummerSlam this year. However, many fans had been hoping to see a clash between Brock Lesnar and Lashley instead. Even the WWE Champion himself has gone on record multiple times saying that he wants to face Lesnar.

Previous reports stated that WWE wasn't planning to have them fight anytime soon, and the company has been saving The Beast Incarnate's return for a program with Roman Reigns.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently revealed that even if Brock Lesnar was to face Bobby Lashley before starting a long-term feud with Roman Reigns, he would have to lose to The All Mighty. This is something WWE does not want to happen.

"The Lesnar match was talked about a lot but constantly denied. The feeling was that Lesnar isn’t coming back for a number of shows right now, so he’d have to lose. And those in the Reigns camp see Reigns vs. Lesnar with the Heyman history as a big program not to be weakened by Lesnar doing a job or doing a non-finish with Lashley right now. Like I’ve said before, in 1985 that would be how I’d see it, but today I don’t see a Lesnar lost to Lashley this year hurting a 2023 program with Reigns vs. Lesnar," stated Meltzer.

Should Brock Lesnar return to face Bobby Lashley?

Surprisingly, WWE is holding back on a match of this magnitude, especially considering Lashley is at his peak right now. If the company waits long before booking the match between these two former MMA fighters, the current WWE Champion may lose steam.

As of this writing, it is reported that Goldberg will make his return to Monday Night RAW next week to set up a SummerSlam match against Bobby Lashley.

