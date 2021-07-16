Major spoiler on Goldberg's WWE return - Reports

Former Universal Champion Goldberg was last seen wrestling in a squared circle in a losing effort against then-WWE champion Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble.

With fans returning to WWE on the 16th of July episode of Smackdown, WWE will leave no stone unturned in making their events a success. They will be looking to bring back huge names like John Cena, Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar, and Goldberg.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE's plan is for Bill Goldberg to return on next Monday's Raw and to set up an eventual match with Bobby Lashley, potentially at Summerslam. Goldberg has a contract set for two matches per year through next year. However, plans can always change.

If the match between Goldberg and Lashley does take place, it would be Goldberg's second match of the year and also the second time he would be challenging for the WWE championship.

Goldberg's WWE career post his 2016 return

Goldberg has had several high-profile matches since his return to WWE in 2016. He defeated Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series in one minute and twenty-six seconds to mark his successful return.

He then went on to eliminate The Beast Incarnate from the Royal Rumble match. He went on to beat Kevin Owens to win his first Universal Championship, ultimately losing it to Brock at Wrestlemania 33.

Goldberg went on hiatus before returning in 2019 to face The Undertaker in a losing effort. He defeated Dolph Ziggler in quick time at Summerslam. Goldberg would then beat The Fiend to capture the Universal Championship for the second time. He dropped the title to Braun Strowman at Wrestlemania 36, marking his second unsuccessful title defense at the grandest stage of them all.

It would be interesting to see if he does make his return and if he does what path he follows. It's worth noting that Brock Lesnar once inserted himself in the Money in the Bank ladder match and went on to win it. Will Goldberg follow the same route?

Are you excited about Goldberg's return? Do you think he is the right opponent for Lashley? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

