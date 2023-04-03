Real WrestleMania 39 attendance figures revealed, and it's a lot lesser than what Triple H announced - Reports

WWE hasn't given up on its habit of inflating WrestleMania attendance figures. As reported on Wrestling Observer Radio, WrestleMania 39 had approximately 60,000 paid attendees on both nights, which is way lower than the officially announced numbers.

During the post-WrestleMania press conference, Triple H stated that Night One had 80,497 fans in the building, while the second night had 81,395. It should be noted that WWE takes into account everyone in the arena, which is outside of the people who bought tickets.

The company also gives out "freebies," which Dave Meltzer said were around 7-8 thousand this year. It was revealed that the SoFi stadium had approximately 60-61 thousand fans each night who paid to be at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Meltzer explained the reality of the attendance figures for the latest edition of the mega event, as you can view below:

"Real quick, so just as far as that goes, I know the morning of the show, it was around 67,000, and there were not many seats opened up after the show. So, it could be a little more; it could be 68; if we look at from last year and other years, usually it's about 7,000 freebies. So the paid is probably going to wind up for both nights, 60-61, in that range. So that's as far as what the real numbers are." [From 01:05:45 to 01:06:10]

The 39th installment of Show of Shows was "the most successful WrestleMania of all time"

WWE has broken multiple records with 'Mania with each passing year, and this year was no different. From a revenue standpoint, the company raked in $21 million in ticket sales, which is the biggest gate in the show's history.

During the presser after Night Two, Triple H called this year's WrestleMania the most successful of all time as he laid out the statistics of the grand show. Dave Meltzer speculated that the promotion probably earned ten and a half million on either night, which was a couple of million more than 'Mania 38.

There are multiple reasons for the increase in returns, as Meltzer highlighted that tickets were sold at a higher price and that WrestleMania 39 was also a legitimate sellout.

"$21 million between both shows. So probably roughly ten and a half million gate both nights, which is up for last year, which was eight and a half million. So, higher ticket prices, a few more tickets sold but roughly about the same number of tickets sold. But this was a sellout, whereas last year obviously was not a sellout," Meltzer added. [From 01:06:11 - 01:06:50]

What was your favorite moment from the entire WrestleMania 39 event? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Wrestling Observer Radio and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

We spoke to Bushwhacker Luke about his partner's health scare here.

Poll : 0 votes