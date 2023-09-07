Reality behind Brock Lesnar's contract situation with WWE - Reports

There have been a lot of rumors about Brock Lesnar's contract situation with WWE recently. A report now appears to have cleared up the reality of the situation, which also sheds some light on Lesnar's future with the company.

Brock Lesnar has not appeared on WWE TV since SummerSlam. The feud he started with Cody Rhodes the day after WrestleMania finally came to a conclusion there, with Rhodes getting a big win over him to establish himself further in WWE. The star turned face after the match as well, hugging Rhodes. Now, fans are waiting for him to return again, with no idea when The Beast will be back.

Recently, a rumor emerged that WWE's contract situation with Brock Lesnar was not a normal one and that the top star had a verbal contract with the company.

Now, a report by RingsideNews has made the situation clear. A source within WWE confirmed the details about Lesnar's contract status. It was made clear that he didn't have any verbal agreements with WWE, and the contract was one that was in writing.

As a result, it appears the previous report was not true. This also sheds some light on Lesnar's future, as it appears it's not a verbal contract that the Beast can walk away from but a written one that he's bound to honor.

