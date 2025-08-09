Reality of Brock Lesnar being suspended from WWE - Reports

The reality of Brock Lesnar being suspended has now emerged. The news broke recently in a report about the situation after his return at SummerSlam.

The report by Fightful Select stated that the star had been paid for the entire time that he was out of action. This comes after a report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter also discussing the same topic. The star was made for the last two years, even though he was not appearing for the company, as he was under contract with them.

The report went on to state that Lesnar was one of the highest-paid stars during this time despite being absent from the ring. He did not show up during any of the WWE events at all until he returned at SummerSlam last week, attacking John Cena after his match. There were discussions of Brock Lesnar being suspended during his time away.

The report clarified this and said that while Lesnar was away, he still had the downside guarantee on his contract. On top of that, he was never suspended, and those at Fightful Select never heard a suspension being discussed.

The star is now back in the company.

Brock Lesnar is not going to face John Cena at WWE Clash in Paris

When Lesnar returned to attack Cena at SummerSlam, fans expected him to face Cena at the next major event, Clash in Paris.

The two stars are not going to be facing each other at the event, though, as Cena confirmed that he will face Logan Paul at the PLE instead. The two of them will be having a match as Cena brings a close to his career, much to the disappointment of the crowd at WWE SmackDown tonight.

