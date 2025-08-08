Brock Lesnar Reportedly Made Millions During His WWE Absence

Brock Lesnar's return at WWE SummerSlam 2025 came as a shock to many, as fans didn't expect The Beast Incarnate to appear anytime soon. According to a new report, there's a rumor killer on the UFC legend's status with the promotion, and he was one of the highest-paid wrestlers during his absence.

Brock Lesnar has always been one of the highest-paid superstars in the Stamford-based promotion, earning millions of dollars during his time as an active performer. However, he wasn't active from 2023 to 2025, as his name appeared in the Janel Grant lawsuit.

While the promotion distanced itself from The Beast Incarnate, many assumed he was out of the company due to the lawsuit and wouldn't return unless he got his name cleared. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Brock Lesnar can still be gone from the promotion if he's convicted in any form in the ongoing lawsuit.

Moreover, the report stated that The Beast Incarnate made millions during his two-year absence, as he was still signed with the company. The 10-time world champion reportedly got paid in full even while not competing, and he wasn't suspended or fired from his contract amid the ongoing controversy.

If reports from the past hold accurate information about Lesnar's income and net worth, Brock Lesnar often makes millions, ranging from 5 to 10 million a year as a performer. Moreover, he continued to do so during his two-year absence, making loads of money without having to compete inside the ring.

WWE veteran predicted Brock Lesnar's return to the company weeks in advance

Brock Lesnar was nowhere to be seen in the Stamford-based promotion due to his involvement in the Janel Grant lawsuit. The company took some safety measures and removed The Beast Incarnate from the product, whether it was posters, intros, or video packages, leading up to classic premium live events. However, Dutch Mantell was sure the 10-time WWE World Champion would return.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran, weeks before SummerSlam 2025, stated that once the 48-year-old WWE star gets his name cleared and the company's legal team gives him the go-ahead, The Beast Incarnate would return and eventually cross paths with Gunther.

The 3-time Universal Champion didn't confront Gunther but attacked John Cena on the event's second night. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Lesnar going forward in the promotion.

