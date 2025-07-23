Brock Lesnar will return to WWE in about a year for a major match, veteran speculates

Brock Lesnar was last seen at WWE SummerSlam when he raised Cody Rhodes' hand following his defeat in their third encounter. Meanwhile, Dutch Mantell speculated about Lesnar's future and thinks he might return in about a year for a major match.

Recently, Daniel Cormier claimed that Brock Lesnar is on TKO's banned list. The Beast Incarnate's former rival outside of WWE claimed that the 7-time WWE and 3-time Universal Champion got in a lot of trouble. The claims sparked a debate in the industry on whether the 48-year-old legend will ever step inside the squared circle again.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran discussed the same topic with the show's host. During this, Mantell speculated about The Beast Incarnate's future and said Lesnar will return to WWE in about a year. Moreover, he thinks a potential return would be for a blockbuster match with Gunther, as the veteran sees some value and appeal in the dream match.

"I'm going to throw a match at you. What about Brock Lesnar versus Gunther? It might have some legs... I think Gunther and Brock Lesnar has a little bit of a box office appeal to it. I think they're going to start talking about that. And remember, fans, you heard it here first, give it about a year. I'm speculating too. So, let's speculate together," Mantell said. (From 1:17:30 to 1:18:38)

Why is Brock Lesnar on WWE's banned list?

In 2023, Brock Lesnar had his final match of the year against Cody Rhodes, where he put The American Nightmare over following their trilogy in Michigan. Management had plans to bring back The Beast Incarnate for Royal Rumble 2024, but those were scrapped.

Before the event, a person matching Brock Lesnar's appearance was mentioned in the Janel Grant lawsuit. While The Beast Incarnate wasn't accused, nor was his name in the ongoing lawsuit like John Laurinaitis or Vince McMahon, all on-screen plans involving the former Universal Champion were scrapped.

The company initially tried to distance itself from Brock Lesnar, as he was replaced in the opening intro. Recently, it came to light that he was added to the banned list in 2024, and the company can use him only when they all get a green light on The Beast Incarnate's status from the legal team.

