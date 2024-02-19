Is Brock Lesnar the highest-paid WWE Superstar? Fact-checking viral salary list

Brock Lesnar has been a topic of discussion among fans, whether he's on WWE programming or not. It's no secret that he's one of the highest-paid stars in the company, which has garnered mixed reviews from fans due to his limited appearances in recent years. However, there may still be some debate over it.

A recent post on social media showcased the reported 12 highest-paid WWE stars in 2023, topping the list was Brock Lesnar with $12 Million despite his last appearance being in August of that year. However, other names in this list also make the information quite a bit more questionable.

The first hint that this list is unreliable is that it lacks any credible sources to back it up. It only went quite viral on social media, which is why fans have been talking about it.

Ronda Rousey is also included in the list, who also hasn't wrestled in WWE since SummerSlam last year and has already left the company. With this in mind, it doesn't make much sense for her to be on the list with other current stars.

Finally, prominent names in this list are also missing. It's quite impossible to see the likes of The Miz and Kevin Owens on the list but not Cody Rhodes. The likes of Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and more top stars are also missing from the list.

With this in mind, while Brock Lesnar could be the highest-paid WWE star, the post above should not be used as a basis as it's not authentic. The rest of the rankings and salaries displayed are also not the most accurate.

Will Brock Lesnar return to WWE programming?

The Beast Incarnate was last in action at SummerSlam 2023 against Cody Rhodes

Many believed that Brock Lesnar would make his WWE return at the 2024 Royal Rumble, but news before the event took place may have halted any plans for him to return.

Days before the 2024 Royal Rumble, a lawsuit was filed against Vince McMahon by former WWE employee Janel Grant. Lesnar was allegedly referenced in the lawsuit after the term "former UFC Heavyweight Champion" was brought up. Due to the lawsuit, the company may have been slowly "erasing" Brock's name.

What does a WWE veteran believe Brock Lesnar will do now?

As per Eric Bischoff, he thinks Brock won't be a public person or try to reclaim his fame. Since the WWE star already has enough money, he can now focus on his farm and even buy another one.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if fans will ever get to see The Beast Incarnate on WWE programming or any public events again.