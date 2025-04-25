Reality of situation surrounding heat between The Rock and Triple H - Reports

Triple H and The Rock are known to be great rivals, and there have been rumors about the two legends having issues after the latter didn't show up at WrestleMania 41. Now, there have been further reports on the same.
There have been quite a few rumors about heat between The Game and The Rock, and the fact that the two are not getting along. It's in this regard that it was assumed by fans that The Brahma Bull's absence from WrestleMania 41 may have had to do with his issues with Triple H. However, if that is indeed the case, then the talents of the Stamford-based company are not aware.
As per reports by Fightful Select, this was not the situation as far as it was known internally at this time.
Some stars backstage said that if there were issues between The Final Boss and Triple H, it was not known internally, and that while they had a rivalry, it was based on respect, even though it can get contentious.
Another star felt that there was an overcorrection after what had happened last year with there being backlash that The Rock was changing WrestleMania plans. They did find it very weird that the Brahma Bull didn't promote WrestleMania 41 at all.