Reality of situation surrounding heat between The Rock and Triple H - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 25, 2025 01:09 GMT
The stars have history (Credit: WWE.com)
The veteran stars have history [Image credits: WWE.com]

Triple H and The Rock are known to be great rivals, and there have been rumors about the two legends having issues after the latter didn't show up at WrestleMania 41. Now, there have been further reports on the same.

Ad

There have been quite a few rumors about heat between The Game and The Rock, and the fact that the two are not getting along. It's in this regard that it was assumed by fans that The Brahma Bull's absence from WrestleMania 41 may have had to do with his issues with Triple H. However, if that is indeed the case, then the talents of the Stamford-based company are not aware.

As per reports by Fightful Select, this was not the situation as far as it was known internally at this time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Some stars backstage said that if there were issues between The Final Boss and Triple H, it was not known internally, and that while they had a rivalry, it was based on respect, even though it can get contentious.

Another star felt that there was an overcorrection after what had happened last year with there being backlash that The Rock was changing WrestleMania plans. They did find it very weird that the Brahma Bull didn't promote WrestleMania 41 at all.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications