Reason behind John Cena's one-sided loss to Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza - Reports

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Sep 23, 2025 13:51 GMT
John Cena and Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza! [Image credit: WWE.com]
John Cena and Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza! [Image credit: WWE.com]

John Cena's retirement from WWE is around the corner, as he has five dates remaining before December 2025. Meanwhile, a new report suggests the reason behind The Franchise Player's loss at Wrestlepalooza.

It's common for legends and veterans to put over younger talent on their way out when they are set to retire from in-ring competition. John Cena had the same intentions in mind with his 30-plus dates at the beginning of the year when he returned for his retirement tour.

However, Cena had a lengthy feud with Cody Rhodes and faced names from his past. The only new star he faced in a one-on-one match was Logan Paul at Clash in Paris 2025. According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Radio, there was a reason behind Brock Lesnar's shocking win in Indiana.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that John Cena's call was to put new stars over on his way out by losing to them. The Franchise Player also wanted to make big stars before his retirement. However, it was reportedly Triple H's call to let Brock Lesnar go over the 17-time WWE World Champion at Wrestlepalooza.

One of the reasons behind the call was reportedly due to the company having plans for Brock Lesnar in the future, as he's not retiring anytime soon. With five dates left, it'll be interesting to see how the company closes John Cena's run in the promotion.

What's next for John Cena and Brock Lesnar following WWE Wrestlepalooza?

After John Cena's face turn, The Franchise Player feuded with Logan Paul following WWE SummerSlam 2025. The 17-time WWE World Champion scored a win over The Maverick in France and resumed his feud with Brock Lesnar in the coming weeks.

However, the company decided to re-run a past feud from John Cena's career, and Brock Lesnar decimated The Leader of the Cenation in Indiana with six F-5s to win the match. The bout was clearly one-sided, as Cena barely got any offense in on The Beast Incarnate before his loss.

After the event, John Cena tweeted the idea of having another match with AJ Styles before the end of his in-ring career. While there are limited dates, the match could most likely take place on an episode of Monday Night RAW or Crown Jewel in Perth next month.

Meanwhile, there are no reports or rumors on Brock Lesnar's next appearance for the Stamford-based promotion. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the legends in the coming months.

