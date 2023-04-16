Reason behind RAW star's absence from WWE programming revealed- Reports

Triple H has done an excellent job of bolstering the WWE roster since taking charge of the creative department last year. However, the Game has been missing out on the services of Johnny Gargano over the last few weeks and a new report has revealed the reason behind it.

Johnny Gargano was last seen in action at NXT Stand and Deliver, where he faced off against Grayson Waller. The RAW star secured a victory in what has been his last match on WWE programming.

Fightful Select revealed the reason for the former NXT Champion's absence, noting that Gargano re-aggravated the shoulder injury. The injury had him sidelined for much of January and it got worse after his Royal Rumble return. It was also added that the belief within the company is that the 35-year-old won't need surgery and will get back to his best with physical therapy.

Fightful also debunked rumors that Vince McMahon's return led to Johnny Gargano's absence. The report added that the 77-year-old was directly involved in communicating with Gargano in late 2021 that he wanted him to continue with the company.

Johnny Gargano's WWE main roster run has been lackluster

Johnny Gargano returned to WWE in August last year after leaving the company in December 2021. While he is one of the greatest NXT Superstars of all time, Gargano has been unable to replicate the feat on the main roster.

Upon returning, Gargano briefly teamed up with Kevin Owens before aligning with Dexter Lumis in his feud against The Miz. The former NXT Champion also competed in the Elimination Chamber match this year but was unable to outlast five other men to win the United States title.

Gargano's last match on the main roster was in March, where he competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The 35-year-old then returned to NXT after being introduced by Shawn Michaels as Grayson Waller's opponent for NXT Stand and Deliver. The duo faced off in an unsanctioned match which was won by the former.

We at Sportskeeda wish Johhny Gargano a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in action soon!

