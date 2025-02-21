Reason behind recent WWE change reportedly revealed

WWE has made a noticeable change in the branding of particular premium live events. A recent report sheds light on the potential reason behind the Stamford-based company doing so.

The wrestling promotion ditched NXT's branding from the black-and-silver brand's most recent Premium Live Events, Halloween Havoc and Vengeance Day. The global juggernaut has done the same with the recently announced Roadblock. The event takes place on March 11 at Madison Square Garden.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, the global juggernaut replacing the NXT branding with WWE for the developmental brand's premium live events is a marketing ploy. The wrestling company reportedly believes this makes the shows seem more significant and brings more eyeballs to the events.

WWE Vengeance Day 2025 featured multiple championship matches

NXT's fifth annual Vengeance Day took place at the CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C., on February 15. The stacked WWE show featured four title matches.

In the opening bout of the night, Stephanie Vaquer challenged Fallon Henley for the Women's North American Championship. Although Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx tried to turn the outcome of the match in their ally's favor, The Dark Angel held her own to dethrone Henley and win her first title in the wrestling promotion.

The other three title matches saw the champion retain the gold. While Nathan Frazer and Axiom successfully defended the NXT Tag Team Championship against Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura, Oba Femi defeated Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in a triple-threat match for the NXT Championship.

In the main event, Giulia entered the squared circle to defend the NXT Women's Championship against Bayley, Roxanne Perez, and Cora Jade in a fatal four-way match. The Japanese star continued her impressive run to retain her title.

Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia have started strongly as NXT stars, winning gold within their first year with the wrestling promotion. It will be interesting to see if the two will lock horns with each other in the near future.

