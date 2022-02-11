Reason why Bobby Lashley will have to defend the WWE title against 9-time world champion - Reports

Bobby Lashley became a two-time WWE Champion at Royal Rumble by beating Brock Lesnar. This month, The All Mighty is set to face five other men inside the Elimination Chamber. If he wins, he will have to wrestle The Beast Incarnate again in March.

WWE will be holding a mega event at Madison Square Garden on March 5, 2022. As per reports, big names like Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, and Roman Reigns will be part of the show.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the two marquee matches planned for the show are Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Meltzer mentioned that Lesnar was added to the MSG show because the company's last event there did not sell out. As a result, pitting the star attraction against Lashley is expected to sell more tickets for Madison Square Garden.

"It’s pretty clear Vince McMahon wasn’t taking that last Madison Square Garden show doing one of the lowest crowds in the last 80 years in the building lying down. Not only did he add Lesnar to the show, and every Lesnar appearance is very expensive and hardly cost effective for a house show, particularly in a building where you need a huge number just to break even and really running the building itself with the crowd they drew the last time would be tough," stated Meltzer.

Could plans for Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns influence Bobby Lashley's current reign?

The two headline matches for WWE's world championships at Madison Square Garden are both rematches from Royal Rumble. At the latter event, Roman Reigns retained his Universal title against Seth Rollins by getting himself disqualified. Also, Lashley won the WWE Championship because of outside interference from Reigns.

However, after Lesnar won the Men's Rumble on the same night, The Beast Incarnate confirmed that he would take on Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

Also Read Article Continues below

There are no concrete plans as to who Lashley will face this year at WrestleMania. But there is a chance he may lose the WWE title to The Beast Incarnate at Elimination Chamber or Madison Square Garden so that the match between Reigns and Lesnar becomes title vs. title.

Did you know that Vince McMahon and Nick Khan apologized to a released WWE Superstar? Details here.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley II? Yes No 34 votes so far