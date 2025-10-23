  • home icon
  Reason For Popular WWE  Superstar's Release - REPORTS

Reason For Popular WWE  Superstar's Release - REPORTS

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 23, 2025 03:33 GMT
The star was let go (Credit: WWE.com)
The star was let go (Credit: WWE.com)

A major WWE star was released from the company. Now, the reason that he was let go from the company has finally been reported.

Wes Lee has been released by WWE

Wes Lee was released by WWE all of a sudden in the recent mass release that took place on the week before last. Several names from NXT, ID, LFG, were let go. The most surprising name onthe list was Wes Lee himself, while other major names like Ridge Holland and Stevie Turner also were let go, with their contracts not being renewed. It was reported that Lee had been released before the star broke the news himself.

Now, as per a report on Fightful Select, the reason thestar was let go was because there were never plans for him on the main roster. The other reason given for his release was that he had already been on NXT for five years and had not made the jump to the main roster.

Now that he has been let go, a reunion with the rest of the Rascalz will see them quickly as one of the most heavily booked teams on the indies.

Other than Wes Lee, several other stars were released

The full list of stars released from the company are as follows.

  • Wes Lee
  • Stevie Turner
  • Lance Anoa’i
  • Jin Tala
  • Drako Knox
  • Haze Jameson
  • Summer Sorrell
  • Brayden "BJ" Ray
  • Jamar Hampton
  • Zara Zakher
  • Ridge Holland

Ridge Holland was also let go while in the middle of an injury. While the company will pay for his recovery from injury, he will not be paid for the time after his contract expires till the time that he can wrestle again. He announced it on his social media.

"I've been informed that WWE will not be renewing my contract when it ends on November 14th. WWE are still going to cover my rehab from injury but my guaranteed pay will end, quite frustrating to say the least as I cannot work for another 6 months due to the aforementioned injury, with a family of 5 to support," he wrote.
There's no certainty when he will return to the ring.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

