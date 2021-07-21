Reason why Goldberg is challenging Bobby Lashley for WWE Championship - Reports

As confirmed on RAW this week, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship next. He made a big return on the red brand's first show after the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

The latest backstage reports have offered insight into why WWE has decided on Goldberg as Lashley's next challenger. Wrestling Observer's Andrew Zarian took to his personal Twitter account to share a few interesting anecdotes from his recent conversation with WWE personnel.

According to him, WWE "needs" casual fans. The promotion seems convinced that Goldberg continues to be a "big draw," and most fans look forward to seeing him in action.

He also stated that the criticism directed towards Goldberg's involvement in the title picture comes from a relatively small number of vocal fans on social media. Here's what the Tweet says:

"Here is the reality WWE NEEDS casual fans. Every single analytics indicator that the company uses shows that Goldberg is a big draw for them. "WE" may not like him returning, but the majority of WWE's fans do. The reality is we are the minority when it comes to pro-wrestling viewership. Twitter is a fraction of how many people actually follow WWE content. Don't shoot the messenger."

Goldberg has confirmed that his current contract with WWE runs until 2023 and that requires him to compete in two matches every year. A potential title reign could also be part of the agreement.

Goldberg sets up SummerSlam feud with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley successfully defended his WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston in dominant fashion at Money in the Bank 2021. Following that, he issued an open challenge on RAW to set up Keith Lee's return.

Lashley then defeated Lee to retain his championship, but his celebration was cut short by Goldberg, who walked out to a deafening pop. The former world champion entered the ring and declared himself Lashley's next title challenger.

MVP then got the champion to leave the ring before both superstars got involved in an altercation.

Bobby Lashley and Goldberg are now expected to lock horns in a WWE Championship match at SummerSlam 2021. This week's RAW also saw John Cena confirm his immediate plans moving forward.

He announced that he is prepared to go after Roman Reigns and challenge the Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021. With the announcements mentioned above, WWE has laid the groundwork for two world championship feuds ahead of the next pay-per-view.

Do you want to see Golberg vs. Bobby Lashley at WWE SummerSlam 2021? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Rohit Mishra