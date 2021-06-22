Reason for Kevin Owens announcing a break from wrestling revealed - Reports

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens faced long-time rival Sami Zayn at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 last Sunday. While many were expecting Owens to walk out victorious, it was Zayn who picked up the win instead.

Following his Hell in a Cell loss, Kevin Owens took to Twitter to announce that he will be taking a break from wrestling. However, The Prizefighter ensured his fans that he will be back soon.

"I fought like hell. Now, I need a little break. I’ll be back soon. Thank you, guys," stated Kevin Owens in his tweet.

I fought like hell.

Now, I need a little break.

I’ll be back soon.



Thank you, guys. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 21, 2021

Following Kevin Owens' tweet, fans started speculating as to why he was taking a break, wondering if there were any injury concerns. Many even added that he should return as a heel.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that Owens taking time off is all storyline-related. There is no update yet on when he will return to WWE television.

“He’s taking time off, but I was told it’s storyline-related. So there you go,” said Dave Meltzer.

Kevin Owens' recent WWE stint

Kevin Owens was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown as part of the WWE Draft in October 2020. He was then part of the men's SmackDown team for the traditional Survivor Series match against Team RAW the following month.

After that, Owens started a feud against Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He faced the Tribal Chief in a TLC match at the namesake pay-per-view but lost due to interference from Jey Uso. They fought again in a steel cage match on SmackDown, but Reigns escaped the cage with some help from Uso.

At WWE Royal Rumble 2021, Kevin Owens challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing match. However, The Prizefighter came up short one more time. He faced and defeated Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 37 and has since been in the mid-card scene on Friday Night SmackDown.

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @skwrestling_

Edited by Kartik Arry